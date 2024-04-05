SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 431.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,852 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 126,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $725.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $32.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

