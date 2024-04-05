SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $128.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

