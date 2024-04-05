SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Boosted by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

