SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 18.3% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $30,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

