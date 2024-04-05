SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $386.02 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $398.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

