SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 19971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.52.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

