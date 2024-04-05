S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Increased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

SPGI opened at $428.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.01. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.46 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

