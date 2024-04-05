SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.17.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $80.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74. SouthState has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

