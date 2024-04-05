Southern (NYSE:SO) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $76.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.14.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Southern by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

