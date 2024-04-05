Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $11,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $8,710.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $8,150.00.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SCCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,854,000 after acquiring an additional 102,286 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

