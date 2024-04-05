SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $18.60 million and $875,925.53 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002768 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

