Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 2.6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $155.36 and last traded at $155.33. 2,192,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,962,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

