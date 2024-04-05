Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
NYSE:SNN opened at $24.34 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.
Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
