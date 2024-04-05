Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smith & Nephew

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNN opened at $24.34 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.