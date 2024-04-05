SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $43.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SLG stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.