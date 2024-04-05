Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.17

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.17 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 111304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,723.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839 over the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Quarry LP raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

