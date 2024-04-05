Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $35,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

