SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $159.54 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $159.54 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014211 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00021053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,881.71 or 1.00109450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011362 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00125699 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,159,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,326.9835198 with 1,279,461,012.6426194 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.05747122 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $221,363,110.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

