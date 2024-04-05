Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Down to $47.54

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.54, but opened at $46.16. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 34,220 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Simulations Plus by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

