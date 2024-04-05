Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 million-$69.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.2 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Stock Up 23.6 %

Simulations Plus stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.37 million, a PE ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at $138,440,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Simulations Plus by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.