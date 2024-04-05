Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 16.22%. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.680 EPS.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 23.6 %

SLP stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $949.37 million, a PE ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at $138,440,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Simulations Plus by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

