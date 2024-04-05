Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.680 EPS.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $47.54 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $949.37 million, a PE ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Simulations Plus by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

