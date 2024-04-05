SimpliFi Inc. Purchases 464 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $93.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

