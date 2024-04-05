SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBOW. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SilverBow Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of SBOW stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.77. 27,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.46. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.89). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

