SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.12% from the company’s current price.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

NYSE SBOW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.06. 85,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $866.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.46.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.89). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. On average, analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after buying an additional 263,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 217,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 302,413 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.