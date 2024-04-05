Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 32.6 %

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 9.55. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

