Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Insider Jeremy B. Hayden Sells 4,893 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,893 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $24,856.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 6.7 %

Sight Sciences stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 2,881,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,695,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,294 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 174,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 64,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 76,002 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

