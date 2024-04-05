Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CTO David Badawi Sells 3,128 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 3,128 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $15,890.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,762,776 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Badawi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, David Badawi sold 3,414 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $17,616.24.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.83. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 68.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

