Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CFO Alison Bauerlein Sells 10,123 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGHT opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sight Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,695,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,294 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 174,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 64,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 76,002 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

