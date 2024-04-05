Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSET opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.61 million.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is -107.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

