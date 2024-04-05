SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Anshul Maheshwari Sells 2,425 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SI-BONE Price Performance

SIBN stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIBN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

