Short Interest in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Rises By 5.5%

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 171,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $32.83 on Friday. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.98 million. On average, analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

