Short Interest in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expands By 5.3%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 14,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,286,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Chegg by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $45,304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $12,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. Chegg has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $726.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

