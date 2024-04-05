Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,888,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 913% from the previous session’s volume of 679,903 shares.The stock last traded at $325.55 and had previously closed at $319.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. CL King began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.22.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $26,336,559. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,442,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,470,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,763,000 after buying an additional 664,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

