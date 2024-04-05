Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 3.6%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.28. 232,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,696,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

