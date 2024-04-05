ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 3.5% Higher

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $784.65 and last traded at $784.00. 312,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,192,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $757.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $770.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.