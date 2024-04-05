Sernova (TSE:SVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 136687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Sernova and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
