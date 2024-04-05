Sernova (TSE:SVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 136687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Sernova and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sernova alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SVA

Sernova Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$157.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.