Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.35.

Get Semtech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Semtech

Semtech Stock Up 5.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $33.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.