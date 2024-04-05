Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.35.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Semtech
Semtech Stock Up 5.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Semtech
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.