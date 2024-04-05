Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Eugenie Levin Sells 12,930 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $170,546.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,074.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 40,921 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $510,694.08.

On Friday, January 5th, Eugenie Levin sold 71,165 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $890,985.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.12 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,313.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.19 million. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Semrush by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

