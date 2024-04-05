Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells $199,504.80 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $199,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 908,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.31 and a beta of 1.56. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $14.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.19 million. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semrush has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Semrush by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,118,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Semrush by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Semrush by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

