Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Trading Down 5.3%

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $33.87. 1,791,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,548,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 306,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after purchasing an additional 471,289 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

