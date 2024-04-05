Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.04

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.04 and last traded at $73.69, with a volume of 191853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 311,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $5,115,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.