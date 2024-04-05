Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Raised by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,338,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.73 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

