Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after buying an additional 6,004,237 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,493,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.07 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

