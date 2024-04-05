Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1526 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

