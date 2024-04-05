Schwab Charitable Fund Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.0% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,082,000 after buying an additional 56,325 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,333,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,595,000 after buying an additional 116,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,094,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after buying an additional 154,470 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

