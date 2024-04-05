Schwab Charitable Fund Invests $1.36 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.