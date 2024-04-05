Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 371,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 807,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SVRA. JMP Securities began coverage on Savara in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Savara Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 15.66 and a quick ratio of 15.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

