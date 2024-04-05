Satovsky Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,516 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

