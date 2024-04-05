Satovsky Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,999 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,140,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 833,204 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,886,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,879,000. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,233,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $699.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

