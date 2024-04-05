Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 104,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,333,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sana Biotechnology

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 1,818,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at $68,453,121. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,797,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after buying an additional 629,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,884,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,510,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.